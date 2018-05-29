Neo-Nazis dump rubbish outside homes of Danish politicians

A group of neo-Nazis have targeted two Danish politicians by dumping rubbish on the driveway of where they live and fleeing.

The group targeted Danish Minister for Environment Jakob Ellemann-Jensen as well as Aalborg Municipality councillor Lasse Olsen.

The note left behind by the neo-Nazis at Olsen's apartment block. Lasse Olsen

The note left at Olsen's apartment complex, with a logo from the neo-Nazi organisation Nordic Resistance Movement, blamed the councillor for the rubbish problem in Aalborg, according to Olsen.

The Nordic Resistance Movement is an anti-Semitic group that, according to its website, calls for the repatriation of those who are not of northern European descent and to end "mass immigration".

The incident at Olsen's apartment block happened on Sunday while he and his two children were away. He learned the next morning through neighbours that the group was shouting about immigration while dumping the trash.

"The whole problem of the situation was that instead of directing their action or process towards the institution, it was directed at me and directed to the place where I live with my family," said Olsen to Euronews.

"I'm quite shocked they would go to where I live."

"Some [of my neighbours] were at home, one of them a single mother with three children who were looking out of the window and seeing three Nazis. She was really terrified."

The Local reported that the other minister targeted, Ellemann-Jensen, said via email: "There is no place in democracy for expressing disagreement in this manner."

“Disagreement is okay, but must be expressed in a legal manner and in a way that respects that there are many members of parliament that have families who did not choose for their husband, father or mother to be in politics."

Olsen told Euronews the police were investigating the incident near his home as a politically motivated crime.

"I'm still rather shocked. But it won't, basically, change a thing. I won't go around being afraid or worried but it has affected me — and actually to a larger extent than I thought that it would."

"I wasn't prepared for someone going at my house. You know, the personal sphere is something different to the public sphere. A home is a place where you go to to lay down our guards — so you're not prepared in the same way to be confronted."