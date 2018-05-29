Libyan leaders arrive in Paris for talks to restore order in the country

France's President Macron has welcomed Libya's rival leaders to Paris where they are trying to agree on a political roadmap aimed at bringing some order to the country.
Representatives of twenty countries, including Libya's neighbours, regional and Western powers and international organisations were also invited to attend Tuesday's meeting.
Libya is split between rival governments in the east and west, each backed by an array of militias.
The UN-backed conference is aimed at securing parliamentary and presidential elections in the North African country, if possible by the end of 2018.
Key to making progress is Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, head of Libya's UN-recognised government in Tripoli in the west, and General Khalifa Hifter, the commander of Libya's self-styled national army which dominates the country's east.
An official at the French presidency said the main Libyan leaders have agreed in principle to a non-binding accord.