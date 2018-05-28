Watch: Poland's oldest footballer scores impressive goal at 71

One of the players that scored for Polish football team Hutnik Huta Czech Republic on Sunday has a unique quality — he's 71.

Bogdan Głąbicki is the oldest footballer in Poland playing in an official competition — the district league in Siedlce, eastern Poland.

He came on for Hutnik Huta Czech Republic in their match against Sęp Żelechów in the 76th minute, expertly putting the ball in the back of the net three minutes later.

Głąbicki, born on February 26, 1947, can be seen in a video of the match celebrating with the energy of a 20-year-old.

Hutnik Huta Czech Republic, sitting in second place in the table at the time of writing, is fighting for promotion into the 4th league, so wins like Sunday's are all the more precious.

With four games to go before the end of the season, the club will no doubt be hoping for more outstanding performances like this weekend's from the 71-year-old.