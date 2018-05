The latest on Italy's new government, Madrid uncertainty, German inquiry

Italy: President Sergio Matarella has given economist Carlo Cottarelli a mandate to form a government following the collapse of what would have been western Europe's first populist coalition between the 5-Star Movement and the League.

Germany: Interior Minister Horst Seehofer will face a parliamentary inquiry where he will be questioned about a scandal over public workers allegedly accepting bribes and improperly approving more than 1,000 asylum applications in Bremen.

Spain: A vote of confidence in Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has been tabled for later this week. The PM's future has been cast into doubt after a judge questioned his testimony over a graft trial involving members of his party.

Tennis: The French Open enters its third day.

