More problems for German car makers

The company told a leading industry magazine that some models of the Passat and Arteon, that were rolled out in 2017, were having problems with the yellow engine control lamp. The indicator light has been showing a problem with the exhaust treatment system when no such problem existed. The firm hopes to solve the problem later this year.

Meanwhile, BMW told the same magazine that it does not expect any repeat of the error, revealed earlier this year, whereby the wrong software was installed in some of its cars. Just over two weeks ago the company recalled over 300,000 vehicles after the BBC found that some cars could cut out completely while they were being driven. The latest models affected included the One Series, Three Series the Z4 and X1 petrol and diesel models made between 2007 and 2011

And The German Transport Ministry has reportedly summoned Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche to a meeting on Monday after a regulator discovered engine management software which is said to breach regulations.

Mercedes is probing 120,000 cars to see if they have been fitted with potentially illegal engine management software. The models include the Vito van and some C-class cars.