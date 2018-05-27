London buskers to accept contactless card payments

London is going to introduce a contactless payment scheme for buskers, Mayor Sadiq Khan announced Sunday.

Organisers say the initiative, which will allow people to tap their card on a reader to pay street performers, is a world first.

“London is a powerhouse of music, having produced artists from Adele to Stormzy, and The xx to Dua Lipa," said Khan.

"For London to maintain its status as a global capital of music, it’s vitally important that we support the stars of tomorrow.

“Busking helps emerging artists to hone their talent and gives them the chance to perform in front of huge numbers of people.”

Musicians will be able to set the amount that their card readers charge. They will also be provided with chip-and-pin technology.

The contactless system will allow them to keep playing while the transaction takes place.

Busk In London — a programme set up in 2015 to help give performers opportunities — is managing the initiative in conjunction with iZettle, a Swedish technology company.

They have already started rolling the scheme out in London, with more locations outside the capital planned in the coming months.