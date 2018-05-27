Baby born on humanitarian ship after mother picked up crossing the Mediterranean

A baby boy named Miracle has been born on board a humanitarian ship - a bright spot as the tide of migrants risking sea crossings from Libya to Italy has increased as the weather has improved. There have been more than 1,800 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships, and Italy's navy and coastguard vessels over the past three days, and one body was recovered, an Italian coastguard official said.

Arrivals from Libya, a staging post for people smugglers, have plummeted 85 percent this year from last as Italy provided support to the Libyan coastguard and to municipalities along the coast to stop migrant boats.

But good weather or other factors seem to have reversed that trend, for now.