Police in Russia have arrested a man on charges of vandalizing a famous painting by renowned Russian artist Ilya Repin in Moscow.
Russian man arrested for vandalising painting depicting Ivan the Terrible
Russian news reports said the man claimed he attacked the painting with a metal bar on Friday night.
"Ivan the Terrible and His Son Ivan on November 16, 1581" by renowned Russian artist Ilya Repin depicts Russia's first czar cradling his dying son after striking him in a fit of rage.
Media reports say the accused vandal said he damaged the painting because he thought it was historically inaccurate.
Ultra-patriotic groups protested against this painting, especially in 2013, when the monarchists had demanded that it be removed from the gallery, which the latter had refused.
The work had already been the target of an attack in 1913, when a man slashed it with a knife. Ilia Repin, who was still alive at the time, helped restore her own painting.