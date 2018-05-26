Real Madrid and Liverpool FC face off in the Champions League final in Kyiv.
Live: Champions League final: Liverpool and Real Madrid face off in Kyiv
Live: Champions League final: Liverpool and Real Madrid face off in Kyiv
The Spanish team is aiming to win its third consecutive Champions League. While Liverpool hopes to do better than their last final in the tournament in 2007.
The spotlight will be on the Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, playing for Real Madrid and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian forward.
Follow our live blog to get the latest updates from Alexander Macrae who is there:
The Twitter battle: What are you saying about the game?
Who do you think will win? Vote in our online poll (open until 23:00 GMT)