Police are hunting two people who detonated a bomb in a Canada restaurant injuring at least 15 people, three critically.
Bomb thrown into Canadian restaurant, injuring 15
The two suspects fled the scene in Mississauga, Ontario, after letting off the improvised explosive device.
One of the men is described as being around 6 feet tall (1.8 metres) in his mid-20s with light skin wearing blue jeans and a zip-up hoodie.
Police sealed off the area around the Bombay Bhel Indian restaurant in Mississauga after the incident which occurred around 10:30pm local time.
Paramedics said the three people with serious injuries were taken to trauma centres to be treated for "critical blast injuries".