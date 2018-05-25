Kim Jong-un wears snappy white shirt, straw hat to inspect railway

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was pictured inspecting a railway bridge dressed in a relaxed white shirt, straw hat and was at times pictured with a cigarette in hand.

The look was a far cry from the grey military uniform he usually wears for public events.

North Korean state media on Friday shared the images, which it said showed the country's leader inspecting the newly constructed bridge in Gwangwon Province.

It said the new open railway section would run from Koam to Tapchon: "The railway connects Koam with the Songjon peninsula, creating opportunities for the rapid development of the fishing industry in Tapchon village."

It came less than a day after US President Donald Trump called off his planned June 12 summit meeting with Kim.

“I was very much looking forward to being there with you,” Trump said in a letter released by the White House. “Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.”

North Korea said Friday that Kim was still willing to meet Trump "at any time".

