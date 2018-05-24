French President Emmanuel Macron meets with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in an attempt to help de-escalate tensions in the Middle East at a meeting in St Petersburg.
Watch live: Emmanuel Macron meets Vladimir Putin
Watch live: Emmanuel Macron meets Vladimir Putin
It follows the French President’s efforts to salvage the nuclear accord with Iran after the US' withdrawal.
But with tensions strained between Europe and the US over Iran, the Russian leader may not have much reason to offer the French president a diplomatic success.
Thursday’s meeting comes as the Trump administration says it is pressing its European allies to impose tougher sanctions against Moscow.
Macron is also seeking common ground on Syria and Ukraine during his two-day visit to Russia.