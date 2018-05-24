The Spanish National Police arrested 22 people on Thursday for their alleged participation in the diversion of public funds to different entities in Catalonia, some linked to the independence referendum in 2017.
Twenty-two people detained in Catalan raids
Officers searched the headquarters of several Catalan public institutions for evidence of the alleged diversion of at least two million euros.
According to sources among those detained was Salvador Esteve, the ex-president of the provincial government of Barcelona and the Association of Catalan Municipalities. The AMC is made up of town halls that support Catalan nationalism.
Last years independence referendum was ruled illegal by Madrid and several prominent Catalan politicians were jailed on charges of rebellion.