Euronews' Bryan Carter sat down with former White House chief strategist and Breitbart co-founder Steve Bannon in Budapest. The pair spoke for around 45 minutes about the populist movements in Europe, the policies of the Trump administration and the role of the media.
Steve Bannon: the full Euronews interview
Steve Bannon: the full Euronews interview
You can watch the full exchange on the video above.
Here are a few bookmarks to guide you through the video:
Beginning: About nationalism and Donald Trump’s victory
6’ on Bannon’s “badge of honour quote”
15’ on Bannon’s attacking style and the “danger” of nationalism
20’ on Italy and its new government
24’ On Victor Orban and Hungary
30’ on Germany’s role in Nato
36 on Trump and Islamophobia
38 on the future of the European Union
42’ on Cambridge Analytica