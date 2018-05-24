BREAKING NEWS

Steve Bannon: the full Euronews interview

Euronews' Bryan Carter sat down with former White House chief strategist and Breitbart co-founder Steve Bannon in Budapest. The pair spoke for around 45 minutes about the populist movements in Europe, the policies of the Trump administration and the role of the media.

You can watch the full exchange on the video above.

Here are a few bookmarks to guide you through the video:

Beginning: About nationalism and Donald Trump’s victory

6’ on Bannon’s “badge of honour quote”

15’ on Bannon’s attacking style and the “danger” of nationalism

20’ on Italy and its new government

24’ On Victor Orban and Hungary

30’ on Germany’s role in Nato

36 on Trump and Islamophobia

38 on the future of the European Union

42’ on Cambridge Analytica