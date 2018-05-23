BREAKING NEWS

Italy

Italian president gives PM mandate to Conte

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has given political novice Giuseppe Conte a mandate to become prime minister of a coalition put together by the far-right League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, according to officials.

Conte will now draw up a list of ministers, which must be approved by the head of state before his government can be sworn in.