""My very best wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day. To all of those joining the national celebration with street parties and other events, have a wonderful day."" UK Prime Minister Theresa May (who was not invited to the wedding)
Italian president gives PM mandate to Conte
Italian President Sergio Mattarella has given political novice Giuseppe Conte a mandate to become prime minister of a coalition put together by the far-right League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, according to officials.
Conte will now draw up a list of ministers, which must be approved by the head of state before his government can be sworn in.