BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Sport

Unai Emery confirmed as Arsenal manager

Now Reading:

Unai Emery confirmed as Arsenal manager

Arsenal's new manager Unai Emery
© Copyright :
Reuters
Text size Aa Aa

Arsenal football club has confirmed Unai Emery as it's new manager. The Spaniard takes over from Arsène Wenger who has been at the helm for over two decades. In a press conference, Emery thanked Wenger for his legacy.

The Gunners finished sixth in the Premier League last season so Emery's focus will be bringing the team back into the top four.