Arsenal football club has confirmed Unai Emery as it's new manager. The Spaniard takes over from Arsène Wenger who has been at the helm for over two decades. In a press conference, Emery thanked Wenger for his legacy.
""My very best wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day. To all of those joining the national celebration with street parties and other events, have a wonderful day."" UK Prime Minister Theresa May (who was not invited to the wedding)
Unai Emery confirmed as Arsenal manager
The Gunners finished sixth in the Premier League last season so Emery's focus will be bringing the team back into the top four.