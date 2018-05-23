Mysterious 'sound' sickness prompts warning for Americans in China

BEIJING — The State Department issued a health alert to U.S. citizens in China on Wednesday after an American government worker suffered a mild traumatic brain injury following mysterious "sensations of sound and pressure."

The warning follows the U.S. urging Americans not to visit Cuba following sonic incidents there that sickened 21 embassy staffers and their families, and comes as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo prepares to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Washington later Wednesday to discuss trade.

The employee in China, who was assigned to the southern port city of Guangzhou, "reported subtle and vague, but abnormal, sensations of sound and pressure," according to the alert.

"We do not currently know what caused the reported symptoms and we are not aware of any similar situations in China, either inside or outside of the diplomatic community," it continued.