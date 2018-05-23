Outstanding achievements in business, politics, entrepreneurship and innovation have been recognised at a ceremony in Brussels.
Tributes for murdered journalist at European awards ceremony
The European Leadership Awards were jointly established by Euronews and the European Business Summit.
The ceremony opened with a special award to honour murdered Maltese investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, presented by the President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani.
‘’Nothing will ever stop me fighting to find out why Daphne was killed. We know the name of the killers. But we want to know why she was murdered,'' Tajani said.
France's President Emmanuel Macron was awarded European Leader of the Year. Euronews CEO Michael Peters presented the award to France’s Ambassador to the EU on Mr Macron’s behalf.
European Entrepreneur of the year went to Bozan Slat, a Dutch inventor who is working to rid the world’s oceans of plastic waste.
The Polish entrepreneur Edyta Kocyk was named CEO of the Year while Krisztian Imre won Best Innovator.
Romanian Florin Badita, who set up an organisation to fight corruption in Romania, was named Personality of the Year.
The ceremony was held at the Palais d’Egmont in Brussels, home to the Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.