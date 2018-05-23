SeaBubbles flying taxi parades on Seine River ahead of VivaTech conference

SeaBubbles, a ground-breaking flying taxi that operates on water, zoomed across the River Seine in Paris on Wednesday (May 23), ahead of the VivaTech conference, which brings together tech CEOs and startups from around the world.

French yachtsman Alain Thebault wants to turn a boat design he used to break a world speed sailing record in 2009 into a clean, fast taxi service for the waterways of major cities. He calls the proposed service SeaBubbles and its flying taxis "Bubbles".

They are planning on showing their innovative service to the public at the VivaTech conference in Paris starting Thursday and hope to sell their first models.