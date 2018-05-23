Competitors in Hong Kong race up 14-metre-high bun tower

Thousands of local residents and tourists flocked to an outlying island in Hong Kong on Tuesday to celebrate a local bun festival despite recording-breaking heat.

Contestants took part in a bun-scrambling competition, where they raced up a 14-metre (46-foot) bamboo tower after midnight (Wednesday) to snatch as many plastic buns as possible.

Buns that are higher up are worth more points but contestants need to have both feet on the ground at finishing time or risk disqualification.

It is one of the oldest and most colourful festivals in Hong Kong and started about a hundred years ago after a deadly plague devastated Cheung Chau island.