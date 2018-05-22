Manuel Pellegrini has appointed as the new manager at English Premier League side West Ham on Tuesday.
West Ham name Manuel Pellegrini as new manager
He replaces David Moyes, who was released at the end of his contract after the side finished the season in 13th place in the Premier League.
Pellegrini will be joined by assistant Ruben Cousillas.
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez was also initially in the frame for the vacancy but is thought to be remaining at St James' Park.
Chilean Pellegrini was working at Hebei China Fortune and has agreed to take a pay cut, but is still expected to become the highest paid manager in West Ham's history.
Pellegrini won the 2013-2014 Premier League title, and two EFL Cups during his three year tenure at Manchester City.
West Ham chairman David Sullivan will be hoping that Pellegrini can bring some stability to the London stadium.