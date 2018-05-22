The 2018 Rolex Series will kick off at the Wentworth Club on the 24th of May for the first of eight exclusive events on the European Tour.
Wentworth prepares for BMW PGA Championship
A truly international field, with no fewer than four former World Number Ones will gather at the BMW PGA Championship for a potential share of the 7 million-dollar prize money.
Italian, Matteo Manassero said: “The Rolex Series just creates a lot of interest in European Tour.
“The biggest players, they build their schedule and care about where the Rolex series are. So that says a lot about the events they create and that makes it just amazing.”
The competition this week will also mark the next stage in the Ryder Cup qualification campaign where European players will aim to earn valuable points in the hope of making it into Thomas Bjorn’s team for Paris in September.