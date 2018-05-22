As usual Britain's Queen Elizabeth has been given a sneak preview of the gardens and floral displays at the prestigious Chelsea Flower show in London.
Royal visit to Chelsea Flower show
The engagement is said to be one of Her Majesty's favourites and this year it was her first official visit since her grandson Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle in Windsor on Saturday.
The queen, who is patron of the Royal Horticulutural Society, was joined by other members of the royal family on a tour of the garden grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea.