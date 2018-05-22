Good morning Europe, here are the stories we're watching this morning, Tuesday, May 22:
Live updates: Italy’s new PM; French strikes; and Germany’s asylum scandal
Italy's new PM: President Sergio Mattarella is expected to announce that little-known law professor, Giuseppe Conte, will lead the new coalition government as Prime Minister.
Strikes: Nationwide protests against public sector reforms are expected across France for the third time since Macron’s election. Affected services will include schools, energy and health offices, public broadcasters, postal workers and transport.
Grenfell: A public inquiry into the deadly tower block fire in London continues for a second day.
Asylum scandal: Germany's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) is to re-examine 8,500 positive asylum decisions which may have been issued improperly.
