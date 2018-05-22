Good morning Europe, here are the latest developments:
Live updates: Philip Roth, Zuckerberg 'sorry' and Conte scrutiny
Philip Roth: The renowned US author has died aged 85, the New York Times reports. He wrote more than 30 books, including the 1991 memoir Patrimony.
Zuckerberg in Brussels: The Facebook CEO apologised to EU MEPs on Tuesday night after the social network leaked the details of over 80 million global users, including Europeans, to a political consulting firm. The 33-year-old will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron one-to-one today ahead of a technology summit on Thursday.
Italian 'PM': Question marks loom over Giuseppe Conte’s candidacy for Italy’s new PM after allegations surfaced that the law professor may have inflated his academic credentials.
