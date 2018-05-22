Mark Zuckerberg is to face his second public grilling over Facebook’s use of personal data later today.
Facebook faces EU grilling
His meeting with European members of parliament is to be live streamed.
Zuckerberg testified before the US Congress in a two-day hearing last month.
European officials are expected to revisit questions about the company’s data protection arrangements and ask how it tackles hate speech and disinformation.
Facebook has been engulfed in a scandal after data of up to 87m of its users were passed to a UK analytics company, without explicit consent.
This week the General Data Protection Regulation comes into effect across the EU and alters how companies can collect, store and delete data. Companies which fail to comply face fines of up to €20m