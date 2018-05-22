Archbishop of Adelaide found gulity of child abuse cover-up

The most senior figure in the Catholic church so far to be found guilty of covering up for crimes of child sexual abuse has been found guilty by an Australian court.
The Archbishop of Adelaide Philip Wilson could face two years in jail when sentenced in June.
Now 67, in 1976 he was an assistant parish priest when he was told of abuse committed by another priest, James Fletcher. He was found guilty in 2004 of nine counts of child sexual abuse and died in jail in 2006.
Wilson has consistently maintained his innocence, but the magistrate ruled he did not believe that Wilson could not remember the conversation with the victim, then aged 15.