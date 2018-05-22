alestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is suffering from a lung infection thought to be pneumonia but his condition is said to be improving.
Abbas 'suffering from pneumonia but improving'
Abbas 'suffering from pneumonia but improving'
Images of the 82-year-old show him walking along a corridor with family members and his doctor.
Abbas was admitted to the West Bank hospital for the third time in less than a week on Sunday (May 20)
Medical officials have said he will remain there for several days.
Initially the veteran leader, who was last seen in public on May 18 along side the President of Panama, had entered the hospital for medical tests after ear surgery.
His appearance in hospital after two days of rumours appears to be an attempt to address questions about his health and the future of the Palestinian leadership.