Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has named his 23-man World Cup squad with some surprises about who’s in – and out.
Spain names its World Cup squad
Alvaro Morata is absent after his disappointing season at Chelsea, as is teammate Marcos Alonso. But Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal will be there as backup for left back Jordi Alba.
Although relatively untested, Lopetegui is gambling on Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa, Lago Aspas from Celta Vigo and Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno as his three centre forwards.
Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto is out - but Andres Iniesta will be there for his fourth World Cup along with captain Sergio Ramos.
The 2010 world champions face Switzerland on June 3 and Tunisia on June 9 in friendlies ahead of their World Cup campaign, which starts with Portugal on June 15.