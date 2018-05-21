Saving the urban bees in Berlin

This is the Berlin Cathedral, one of the most iconic buildings in the German capital.

The Protestant church was built in 1905, and stands on Museum Island right in the centre of the city. But it is not just Jesus that has a place on the building. On the roof, just under the cupola, around 30,000 honey bees have a home.

The Berlin Cathedral bees are a part of a project called 'Berlin is buzzing!' (Berlin summt!) that encourages companies and people to place beehives on their buildings and in their gardens.

The idea is to support bees with hives, but also to draw attention to the dramatic decline in the global bee population.