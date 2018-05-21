New fast flowing lava has engulfed more homes and triggered brush fires is as Hawaii's Kilauea volcano continues to be unstable.
Kilauea volcano still unstable
Over the weekend molten rock from two huge cracks formed a single channel and traveled around 300 metres in under an hour threatening a key coastal road.
There's also been more seismic activity with a small tremor being detected.
Around 2,000 residents have faced mandatory evacuations and many thousands more have voluntarily left their homes due to life-threatening levels of toxic sulfur dioxide gas spewing from vents in the volcano.