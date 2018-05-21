Camera billed as 'world's most advanced' could boost search for alien life

An international team of physicists and astronomers has created what's being billed as the world's most advanced camera.

Known as Darkness (for Dark-speckle Near-infrared Energy-resolved Superconducting Spectrophotometer), the suitcase-sized device is designed not for taking big panoramas or snapping selfies but for spotting planets around nearby stars — and enhancing the search for alien life.

It's proven hard for Earth-based observatories to detect exoplanets both because light from celestial objects becomes distorted as it passes through Earth's atmosphere and because the light that reaches us from exoplanets is extremely faint compared to that from their host stars. "It's technically very challenging, because the star is at least a million times brighter than the planet," said Benjamin Mazin, a physicist at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and the leader of the team that built the camera.

That bright starlight tends to wash out the light from exoplanets. "It's like trying to pick out a faint ember next to a brilliant searchlight from many miles away," said Ray Jayawardhana, a professor of physics and astronomy at York University in Toronto, Canada, who is not involved with the Darkness project.