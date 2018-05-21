"We must be brave" says Klopp ahead of Champions League final

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday (May 26) and ahead of the game Liverpool's manager has said his team must "be brave".

At a press conference Jurgen Klopp said "We have a chance, so let's give it a try. Let's got there and try to perform on a level that people would maybe say is not possible for us. But it is possible."

The Reds will need all their youthful energy to compensate for a relative lack of experience. The last time the team made it to the final was over a decade ago. Manager Jurgen Klopp is the only member of this Liverpool set up to have been involved in a Champions League final. Midfielders Emre Can and James Milner have both returned to training after injuries. All the players are preparing for the big match.

Real Madrid have won the Champions League two years running and are looking to make it a hat-trick.