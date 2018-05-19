The Royal Wedding: What were they wearing?

Speculation had reached fever pitch ahead of Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle: what would the bride be wearing?

After meeting Ms. Waight Keller... Ms Markle chose to work with her for her timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanour.

Although most commentators had correctly predicted that she would pick a British designer, her choice took everyone by surprise.

It was a dress designed by Clare Waight Keller, the first female house of Parisian fashion house Givenchy. The internet has been awash with praise for the simple, show-stopping design.

Like Kate Middleton before her, Meghan Markle has picked an outfit that is rich in symbolism. Kensingtom Palace explained it all once the dress had been revealed.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, now the Duke of Sussex, was, as expected, wearing the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals.

Here are some of the other outfits worn to the wedding of 2018.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, first cousins to the goom, wore outfits that were considerably more understated than those that they picked to wear to the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Princess Beatrice wore Roksanda Viola

Princess Eugenie wore a 60s-inspired Gainsboug dress

Meghan Markle's mother did not remove her nose stud for the ceremony, but her Oscar de la Renta outfit was a classic choice.

Doria Ragland

The Queen had also opted for a green outfit, designed by Stuart Parvin.

Celebrities also made fashion headlines, particularly Amal Clooney, in her bespoke Stella McCartney dress.

And, although her heels were still vertiginous, Victoria Beckham was more understated than she had been at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.