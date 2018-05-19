BREAKING NEWS
Kazakh actress Samal Esljamova wins prize for best actress at Cannes Film Festival for fim "Ayka"
Now Reading:
Kazakh actress Samal Esljamova wins prize for best actress at Cannes Film Festival for fim "Ayka"
""My very best wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day. To all of those joining the national celebration with street parties and other events, have a wonderful day."" UK Prime Minister Theresa May (who was not invited to the wedding)
""My very best wishes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day. To all of those joining the national celebration with street parties and other events, have a wonderful day."" UK Prime Minister Theresa May (who was not invited to the wedding)
Kazakh actress Samal Esljamova wins prize for best actress at Cannes Film Festival for fim "Ayka"