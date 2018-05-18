Do you hear Yanny or Laurel? For Donald Trump there's a third answer.
Yanny or Laurel? For Trump the question is not so simple
The White House has published on Twitter a video showing staffers taking on the key question of the week. The responses are various, and include a number of self-referential gags.
Ivanka Trump goes for Laurel, vice president Mike Pence asks "Who's Yanny?" Sarah Huckerbee Sanders implies the answer is probably whatever CNN says it isn't.
The phenomenon has been a global smash with video published on Twitter by a YouTuber earlier this week asking the question has been viewed almost 24 million times.