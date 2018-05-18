Latest: Gaza violence threat, EU to block Iran sanctions, Ebola and Hawaii’s ash plume

Ebola: The World Health Organization has raised the public health risk from the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The leading health agency said the public health risk is "very high" at the national level and poses a "high" regional risk. It said the global risk remains "low".

Gaza: More violent protests against the US embassy move to Jerusalem are expected as the first Friday Prayers begin for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. A mass rally is likely to unfold in Istanbul after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for solidarity with the Palestinians.

Nuclear deal latest: As of 10:30 CEST, The European Commission will kickstart the activation process of the ‘blocking statute’ which will ban European companies from complying with US sanctions against Iran.

Hawaii: The Big Island’s residents are on alert after volcano Kilauea erupted again on Thursday, sending a plume of ash and smoke 33,000 feet into the air. Geologists have warned future, more violent blasts could soon follow.

Follow our updates here: