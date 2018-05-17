President Trump acknowledges, for the first time, that he repaid his attorney Michael Cohen at least $100,000.
Trump acknowledges he repaid Cohen at least $100,000
That's according to the ethics disclosure signed by the president.
It renews questions about Trump's ties to porn star Stormy Daniels.
The disclosure underscores the inconsistency of explanations by Trump and aides about a $130,000 payment made by Cohen to Daniels.
It happened before the presidential election to buy her silence over an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.