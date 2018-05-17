Royal fans mix with homeless on Windsor streets

Dozens of so-called superfans have already descended on the town of Windsor, sleeping out in the open in the hope of scoring a front row seat for Saturday’s royal wedding.

But for some, sleeping on the streets of Windsor is not a choice.

"They've got their own home, they're camping. We actually live out here. That's the difference," said homeless man Lewis Davis.

The homeless of Windsor hit the headlines earlier this year when the local council chief said they were giving the town a bad name and should be moved on.

But after a cold night under the stars, the royal fans – some of whom have travelled thousands of kilometres - have some sympathy for their fellow street sleepers.

Donna Werner, who had travelled from Connecticut in the United States, said: ''Everybody needs a place to sleep and if you don't have a home and you find the cosiest warmest little corner you can find. Everybody's not as lucky as some of us, that's just the way, you know, life is and I feel bad for them but at least they had a good night's sleep too."

With more than 100,000 visitors descending on Windsor this weekend, the council says all those sleeping rough have been offered somewhere to stay.