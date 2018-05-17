Italy's coalition programme plan: point by point

The two big winners from Italy's election have reached agreement on a joint programme for government, according to Reuters.

Matteo Salvini of the nationalist League and Luigi Di Maio of the 5 Star Movement have both promised they will give their voters a say on the plans. Epitomising the difference that exists between the two, Di Maio has offered an online vote to up to 500,000 people on his party's online platform while the League wants to set up ballots in piazzas across the country.

The latest draft of their agreement that has been published runs to 40-pages and includes the creation of a parallel "committee” to overlook the Government's work. Unlike an earlier version, it does not include a plan to exit the euro, noting policy in the area is under consideration, or write off debt.

It does back: opening up to Russia as a partner; introduction of a flat tax (although the rate is still being set); meaningful jail terms for major tax evaders; rejection of rules obliging asylum seekers to be processed in the first EU country they arrive in; introduction of mandatory relocation of refugees among member states; a review of EU treaties ; a guaranteed income of €780 a month

Here is a fuller summary of the proposals: