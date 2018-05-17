Assisted dying is being debated by the parliament of Guernsey, the British crown dependency.
Guernsey debates assisted dying
It comes after the chief minister of the island called for some terminally ill people to be given access to assisted dying.
If the 40 lawmakers were to back the proposal, the Channel Island would become the only the part of the British Isles to legalise the process.
It would also re-ignite the emotional issue in other European countries.
There have been demonstrations in Guernsey for and against assisted dying