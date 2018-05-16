In what must go down as one of the more inept attempted robberies of recent times police in Enfield, Britain, say that despite the comedic nature of the act, Jason Keogh had been armed with a revolver when he stole a cash box.
Thief jailed after dismal robbery attempt using underwear for a mask
CCTV cameras captured him preparing in an alleyway, but pulling on a pair of underpants as a mask.
These proved inefficent, as when making his getaway with the cash Keogh walked into a van. Police later found the cash box, abandoned and unopened, along with the loaded revolver.
Keogh was jailed for seven years and two months, nothing to laugh about, for a failed robbery that was, frankly, pants.