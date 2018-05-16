There's less than a month to go til the 2018 World Cup kicks off in Russia.
Short film asks for Syrian fighting to stop for World Cup
32 countries from around the globe will come together for what's universally described as the 'Greatest Show on Earth'.
But before football fever grips the world's nations, this short film has produced to raise awareness of the fighting and violence that is on-going in Syria.
Made by a Syrian Civil society group called 'We Exist!' - it highlights the 300,000 Syrians who've been killed since the last World Cup four years ago, as well as the 12 million Syrians who've been forced to flee their homes.
It asks President Vladimir Putin and the world's other western countries to ensure the fighting stops before the football begins and reach a 'World Cup of Peace'.