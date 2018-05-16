Marseille seek to overturn form book against Europa league final favourites Atletico Madrid

Marseille go into tonight's Europa League final against Atletico Madrid as underdogs; very much so as in the French league their form has been mixed although the club is on the up again after an infusion of American capital, and some of its players, many of whom failed in England's Premier League, are hittng form at the right time.

"We all want to imitate what our famous predecessors did and we know that it is going to be very difficult. It is going to be quite a mission. But that would make it even more of a sensation if we did win tomorrow," said Marseille's coach Rudy Garcia.

Atletico have won this trophy twice, the last time in 2012 and manager Diego Simeone has made them very hard to beat, and their front line of Greizmann, Torres and Diego Costa. on their day, is as good as anyone's.

"Whenever we come to these situations we need to approach it with humility, hard work. We need to realise that facing us, as Diego Godin was saying, we have an extraordinary rival. They are great going forward. They will also come dreamy-eyed. They have had a great Europa League and excellent result

in the French League," said Simeone.

The final is in the French city of Lyon, so advantage Marseille one might think, except Marseille and Lyon are bitter domestic rivals, and the city is on high alert in case of trouble for its first major European club final.