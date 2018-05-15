BREAKING NEWS

France

The first autonomous taxi robot from French start-up hits the market

The first autonomous taxi robot from French start-up Navya hits the market globally.

The company hopes these types of vehicles will reduce traffic in our cities as it can seat up to six passengers at a time.

It'll soon become normal when ordering a taxi, for it to arrive with no driver.

A Singapore based company's version launched in 2017.

The industry thinks cities will start changing with fewer cars on our roads.