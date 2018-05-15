What's happened?
Brussels Airlines strike: Brief from Brussels
Pilots from Brussels Airlines, the biggest Belgian airline, walked out yesterday and will strike again tomorrow.
Why are they unhappy?
The striking workers have a number of grievances:
They claim workloads are too heavy with not enough time to rest
They complain about insufficient pay
They also have concerns over their retirement conditions
In addition, many within the company worry about it's future following a takeover by German airline Lufthansa at the beginning of last year
What does the strike mean for passengers?
Around three quarters of the airlines 300 flights were cancelled yesterday and a similar proportion are expected to be grounded tomorrow. Up to 60,000 travellers are expected, with the company trying to make alternative arrangements for those who still want to travel.
What does it mean for the company?
Brussels Airlines says it will lose €10.4 million from the two days of walkouts in addition to the reputational damage and loss of trust from its customers.