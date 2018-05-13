Simon Yates has confirmed his status as tour favourite with an impressive victory in stage nine of the Giro D'Italia.
Yates throws down gauntlet
It's the 25 year old Briton's first ever participation in the Giro, but he stated from day one he's come to win - and on Sunday he proved he's got the credentials.
With Sky's Christopher Froome again struggling to keep up, the stage climaxed with a sprint at an altitude of more than 2000 metres close to the summit of Gran Sasso d'Italia.
Yates timed his run to perfection, finishing just ahead of Frenchman Thibaut Pinot,
The result puts hims 32 seconds clear of his Mitchelton-Scott team mate Esteban Chaves in the overall standings. Froome is back in 11th place, two and half minutes off the pace
Monday is a rest day ahead of Tuesday's 239 kilometre ride from Penne to Gualdo Tadino