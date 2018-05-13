Iraq election marred by low turnout

Vote counting is taking place in Iraq following the country's first national elections since the defeat of the self-styled Islamic State group.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi had called on all Iraqis to take part, but turnout was just 44 per cent, far lower than in previous elections.

While more than 10 million Iraqis did go to the polls, including in the former Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, no election since 2003 has had a turnout below 60 per cent.

Observers say it is a sign of disillusionment.

''The turnout yesterday was different from past elections,'' said Abdulrassoul Mohsen, an Iraqi political activist. ''It was 44 per cent. This fall in participation is due to a lack of confidence in politicians. They have been on the scene for the past 15 years and nothing has changed."

Whoever wins the election faces a delicate balancing act, trying to maintain the fragile unity between Iraq's three main ethnic and religious groups -- the majority Shi'ite Arabs and minority Sunni Arabs and Kurds.

Final results are expected on Monday.