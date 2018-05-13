Thousands of members of Cuba's LGBT community staged a colourful parade through the streets of Havana on Saturday, marching against homophobia and calling for equal rights for the community.
Cuba and Albania march for LGBT rights
Homosexuals were persecuted in Cuba in the 1960s and 1970s, but the campaign for equality now has a powerful voice.
Mariela Castro, the daughter of former President Raul Castro and niece of Fidel Castro, is Cuba's most prominent LGBT activist.
"We are working together with the state, with the party, with civil society, to educate the Cuban people, to change mindsets and to advance our rights," she said.
The rainbow flag was also flying high on the other side of the world – with LGBT organisations in Albania holding their seventh annual pride event.
Scores marched along Tirana's main Martyrs of the Nation Boulevard.
Organisers said the march was held to raise public awareness in a country where homophobia is still widespread.