Eurovision Song Contest winner, Netta, performs 'Toy' during grand final
Netta Barzilai is sassy, fun and she can sing — and now the Israeli has won the Eurovision Song Contest with a catchy techno dance tune about women's empowerment.
The 25-year-old pre-competition favorite fought off competition from 42 other countries' performers Saturday (May 12) to claim the music extravaganza's annual crown at the Grand Final with her song "Toy."
Her win — Israel's fourth and first since 1998 — means her country will host next year's Eurovision Song Contest.